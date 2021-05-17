Rajasthan woman kills daughter with lover’s help; both arrested

Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing the woman’s four years old daughter and dumping her body in Alwar’s Sariska forest.

The woman’s husband, Sumit Yadav, a resident of Borkhera village in Kota district, reported his 25-years old wife Teena Yadav and four years old daughter Nandini missing on December 16, 2020. Nearly five months later on May 13, the mother was traced to Udawala village in Jaipur district, where she was living with her 45-years old partner Prahlad Sahay.

Kota rural circle officer, Vijay Shankar Sharma said Teena initially tried to throw the police off the track by claiming Nandini was with her grandparents but later confessed to have killed her with Sahay’s help.

Sharma said Teena told police that she had fled from her village in Kota district on November 11 last year, and since then, she was living with Prahlad at his house in Udawala village, where Nandini was injured a month later on December 9, while playing with Prahlad.

Teena said they took her to a doctor in Shahpura but he referred her to Jaipur for treatment. Since Prahlad was not interested in spending money on Nandini’s treatment, they choked her to death using a shawl, the police officer said. Later, the duo dumped her body in Sariska forests in Alwar.

After arresting Teena and Prahlad for murder, a Kota police team has left for Alwar to recover Nandini’s body.

