Rape survivor allegedly tortured by in-laws after she fails ‘virginity’ test

A 24-year-old bride was allegedly tortured, beaten and forced to undergo a chastity (virginity) test in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

A penalty of ₹10lakh was also imposed on the rape survivor’s family by the khap panchayat after she failed the test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The survivor belongs to the Sansi tribe, where Kukadi pratha (virginity test) is reportedly practised.

Under the practice, if a girl fails the test, a sum of ₹10lakh is given to the boy’s family.

Deputy superintendent of police, Surrendra Kumar said the girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the past and a case for the same was lodged by her. On May 11, 2022, she got married and was forced to undergo Kukadi pratha.

Also Read:Two minors raped, accused arrested in UP

According to the police official, her father-in-law is a head constable and was aware of the incident that happened with the girl. Despite knowing all of this, she was asked to undergo such humiliation, torture and harassment. The Khap (community) panchayat was called and her ordeal was made public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I failed in the ritual (kukadi pratha). The ritual was performed in the afternoon, thereafter the discussions happened till late evening. I didn’t say anything out of fear, then was beaten by the husband and mother-in-law. I told them that this incident (rape) had happened with me before”, the survivor was heard saying a video.

A case under IPC section 498A (coercing a woman to meet unlawful demand), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of woman), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) was lodged at Bagor police station on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON