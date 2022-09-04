Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Occultist arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ‘black magic’

Rajasthan: Occultist arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ‘black magic’

jaipur news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 06:57 PM IST

A preliminary probe revealed that the occultist hailing from Gujarat used to cheat women in the rural areas on the pretext of curing their black magic spell

The woman alleged that the occultist raped her for six days. (Representative Image)
The woman alleged that the occultist raped her for six days. (Representative Image)
ByMukesh Mathrani

The Rajasthan police have arrested an occultist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a 35-year-old married woman on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell” cast on her, officials said on Saturday.

The Nagana police in Rajasthan’s Barmer arrested the occultist after the woman lodged a complaint on August 31.The accused, identified as Saleem Baba alias Gulab Nabi (57), a resident of Mehsana in Gujarat, was produced before a court in Barmar on Saturday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The woman said that Saleem Baba came to her house on August 24 on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell”. He played many tricks on her and raped her for the next six days, she alleged. On August 30, the accused fled after threatening the survivor and thereafter she approached the police.

Following the complaint, a police team located him from Gujarat’s Mehsana and arrested him on Thursday.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused used to cheat women in the rural areas on the pretext of curing their black magic spell and also curing them from diseases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The market rate of the land was estimated at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 per square metre, said a government spokesperson. (Pic for representation)

    YEIDA freed 12,45,820 sq mtrs of land in 5 months

    Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has freed 12,45,820 square metres of land worth Rs 12,458,200,000 (Rs 12.4 billion) in five months between April 1 and August 24 this year. A presentation made by YEIDA before chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently revealed that the authority served notices to as many as 1,250 people in 415 cases, while issuing demolition orders and subsequently carrying it out in 2019.

  • The woman accused him of rape and having unnatural sex with her (Pic for representation)

    Gym operator arrested for marrying woman posing as Hindu, raping her

    Lucknow A 39-year-old man was arrested for marrying a woman by hiding his identity and posing as a Hindu man, as well as raping and sexually assaulting her under Chinhat police station here on Sunday. Chinhat police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh said the accused was identified as Faisal Ahmad, a resident of Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar. He said the accused posed as a Hindu and told the woman his name was Atharv Singh.

  • The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Man sexually assaults stepdaughter for 5 years, nabbed

    The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials. The 19-year-old daughter approached the Sangvi police station and filed an FIR on Saturday. The accused works as a driver in Pimple Gurav area, said officials.

  • President Droupadi Murmu addresses the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi, in New Delhi, Saturday (PTI)

    Need to make our institutes adaptable to the future: President Murmu at IIT-Delhi event

    Educational institutions must prepare the young for the future through imparting “necessary knowledge” and “right skills,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, expressing confidence that this could be achieved with the help of the famed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The IITs are the pride of the nation and their story is the story of Independent India, the President said at the closing ceremony of the IIT Delhi's diamond jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

  • Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that ‘ande ka funda’ will not be allowed in the state. (File/(Twitter/drnarottammisra)

    No eggs, chicken to children lodged in correction homes: MP home minister

    The Madhya Pradesh government will not serve eggs and chicken to children lodged in juvenile and correction homes, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday. His statement came after the MP Women and Child Development department on August 25 released a gazette notification on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2016, including egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out