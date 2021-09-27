REET scandal: Accused tried selling Bluetooth slipper at 5-6 Lakh, say police

A day after the Rajasthan Police busted a cheating scandal on Sunday just before the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), the police said that the accused attempted to cheat in the exam by activating a SIM card in his slippers to communicate with another person with a separate SIM.

On Sunday, the police arrested members of a gang for allegedly selling Bluetooth device fitted slippers to candidates appearing in the exam held to select government school teachers in Rajasthan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shalendra Singh Indoliya, ASP (city), Bikaner, said, “We received info on suspicious persons in Gangashahar on September 26 (on REET exams). Five people were arrested. A slipper with a Bluetooth device was found. Names of others came up during interrogation and checking. Cash, IDs and SIM cards found.”

Indoliya added that the accused brought the slippers for ₹20,000-30,000 and was trying to sell them to students for ₹500,000-600,000.

Sunday's incident came into light when Ganesh Ram Dhaka, who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the exam, was found with the Bluetooth slipper.

Officials at the examination centre found Dhaka with a wireless earphone and upon questioning, he confessed about the device and said that he purchased it from Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for ₹250,000.

The five members arrested by the Bikaner police are — Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omprakash, Gopal Krishna, and Kiran. While Dhaka was arrested, police have still not been able to nab Tuljaram Jat.