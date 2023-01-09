RPSC case: Officials demolish building used to run coaching centre illegally

A team of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) officials on Monday arrived in the city's Gopalpura bypass area to demolish a building where two Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak accused were allegedly running a coaching centre. According to the authorities, the building was built illegally and officials reached the site with JCBs to tear it down in the presence of police. The action was taken after the JDA didn't receive any response to its notice sent to the owners three days back.

The video clip shared by news agency ANI shows that authorities are tearing the building down with a couple of JCBs at the location. As per reports, the building was illegally built in a residential area for commercial purposes. A deployment of police officials could be seen in the clip. The two accused are absconding.

On December 26, around 55 people, including the mastermind of the second-grade teacher recruitment exam, were arrested by Udaipur Police. The arrests were made following mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Loktrantik Party (RLP). The exam was conducted by the RPSC, which was later cancelled amid reports of paper leak. The accused were involved in charging lakhs of rupees from examinees in exchange of illegally obtained question papers.

RLP earlier staged a demonstration at district headquarters demanding CBI probe, removal of RPSC chairperson and education minister. RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal said a dozen recruitment examinations have been cancelled since 2013 due to paper leaks in Congress as well as BJP governments.

