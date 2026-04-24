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Saints in Rajasthan protest against proposed industrial project

Saints in Rajasthan protest against proposed industrial project

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Saints in Rajasthan's Bichoon have launched a protest against a proposed industrial project, alleging large-scale tree felling and a threat to a religious site.

Saints in Rajasthan protest against proposed industrial project

Some protesters performed 'agni tap' amid soaring temperatures by sitting amid burning cow dung cakes as part of the ritual protest. According to local committee members, the protest is against a project proposed by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation on around 330 acres of land.

Members of the Dadu Palka Bhairana Sangharsh Samiti alleged that official records wrongly describe the land, considered a sacred site associated with saint Dadu Dayal, as scrubland, even though thousands of trees have already been cut.

"This is just a fight to protect a sacred site and the environment. We will not allow it to be turned into an investment zone," Dayal told reporters.

The protesters said they submitted a memorandum earlier this month, giving a 10-day ultimatum, and intensified the agitation after receiving no response. They said the protest would continue until the proposed industrial development is scrapped.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Saints in Rajasthan protest against proposed industrial project
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Saints in Rajasthan protest against proposed industrial project
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