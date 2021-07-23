Schools, educational institutions in Rajasthan to reopen from August 2

The Rajasthan government has announced all schools and other educational institutions in the state will reopen from August 2 amid an improvement in the overall situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

“In the Cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools in the state from August 2,” Rajasthan school education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said on Twitter after the meeting. Dotasra said it will be made sure that all children are safe from Covid-19.

However, the school education minister didn’t mention which classes will be allowed to reopen from next month. A report by Livehindustan, HT’s sister publication, late on Thursday said schools might reopen for students of Classes 1 to 12.

The council of ministers sought the opinion of doctors during Thursday’s meeting and it was decided that it would be appropriate to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions, following Covid-19 protocols and taking all other precautions, according to an official statement.





The council of ministers also agreed in principle to make regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools and to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state for teaching work, the statement said, adding recruitment for the new cadre of computer instructors will be done as per the budget announcement made by chief minister Gehlot.

Thursday’s decision of the Congress-led Rajasthan government comes after Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday authorities should open the primary sections of schools as children are much better at handling the viral disease than adults.

“So, once India starts considering opening schools, it will be wise to begin with the primary schools. Also, we have to ensure that all support staff members, be it school bus drivers or teachers, are vaccinated,” Bhargava added.

Rajasthan has so far recorded 953,462 cases, 8,952 deaths and 944,150 deaths due to Covid-19. On Thursday, the state saw 25 fresh cases and one more death. Authorities have so far administered 29,446,899 vaccine doses to people of which 23,538,030 have received the first dose while the remaining 5,908,869 have received the second dose as well.

(With agency inputs)