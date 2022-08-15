Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speeding truck kills five in Jaisalmer; four others injured

Published on Aug 15, 2022 02:14 PM IST
Police said the incident occurred at around 1am on Monday under Rohat police station area, near Bandai Pulia (brindge) and Dalpatgarh
Police said the incident occurred at around 1am on Monday. (File image)
BySachin Saini

In a tragic incident, five persons were killed and four others were injured on Monday when a speeding truck hit them in Pali district, while they were on their way to Baba Ramdev temple in Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, police said.

The truck driver fled from the scene and is absconding, said police.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1am on Monday under Rohat police station area, near Bandai Pulia (brindge) and Dalpatgarh. The devotees were walking under “Padyatra” from Bhilwara to reach Jaisalmer. They were going towards the tent built on the side of the road, when the speeding truck mowed them.

In the accident, three people of Bhilwara died on the spot, while six were referred to Jodhpur, of which two died during treatment.

Police said the deceased were identified as Pappu, Girdhari, Pavan, Paras and Susheela. The injured namely Narayan, Jagdish, Balu and Mukesh, are being treated at the Jodhpur hospital.

