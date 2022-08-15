Multiple highway & Raigad police teams to probe Vinayak Mete accident case
Following the death of ex-MLC and leader of pro-Maratha outfit, Shiv Sangram, Vinayak Mete, in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday, the police have formed multiple teams to probe how the accident occurred and whether there was any conspiracy involved.
In the wake of the incident, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered a probe saying, “All angles will be investigated by the police.” While his cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil said, “It’s difficult to say at this time what went wrong and how the incident took place. But the Maharashtra police have the capability to investigate the case and find out the truth.”
The teams will investigate the exact cause of the accident and catch the driver of the truck who fled the spot after the mishap. Officials said that they are scanning the CCTV footage on the highway.
Police officials from Raigad said that they are investigating the accident. Superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe, said, “I was at the spot to examine the incident. We are going to take the driver’s statement exactly how the incident occurred and will verify it with the CCTV footage and other technical details.”
“Two separate teams have been formed to investigate the accident. The RTO team will check at what speed the car was running and exactly at what speed it got locked,” he said.
Mete died in the early hours of Sunday when the SUV he was travelling in met with an accident near the Bhatan tunnel in Raigad district on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.
Sunita Salunkhe-Thakare, superintendent of police (traffic), said, “After getting information about the accident, I immediately visited the spot and the SP Raigad range and team were at the spot to register the case. Now forensic and technical expert teams have reached the spot to collect evidence.”
Asked who was at fault, she said, “As of now, we cannot comment more on it because expert opinion is awaited and there is much more value in such cases to find out the exact cause of death.”
-
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics