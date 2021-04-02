Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Stones pelted at Rakesh Tikait’s cavalcade in Rajasthan: Police
Tikait was not in his car when the stones were pelted at his cavalcade, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Farmers block traffic at Ghazipur border after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar,(PTI file photo)

Some people threw stones at a cavalcade of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait damaging his car’s rear windshield when he was going to address a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday, police said.

Stones were pelted at the cavalcade when it reached Tatarpur chauraha on its way to Tikait’s second rally venue, he said, adding the farmer leader addressed two rallies in the district on Friday.

Police have detained four persons, including a student leader in this connection, he added

