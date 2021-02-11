Students, teacher infected with Covid-19 after reopening of schools in Rajasthan

With the opening of the government and private schools in Rajasthan, some students and a teacher have been found infected with Covid-19, following them being quarantined and random sampling ordered in schools, said, officials.

The Covid-19 cases in schools have been found in Pratapgarh and Jhalawar districts. The government and private schools for classes 9 to 12 reopened from January 18 this year, followed by the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8.

While at least one girl student, each in Jhalawar, Jhalrapatan, and Bhawanimandi government girls school have tested positive; a boy student of a private school in Bhawanimandi and a teacher of a Jhalawar school have tested positive in Jhalawar district in the last couple of days, said officials.

Following the detection of infection in school, random sampling of students is being done in Jhalawar district.

A girl student was found Covid-19 infected in Dausa’s Lalsot last week, after which the student was quarantined and the classroom, she attended, was shut.

"All the students who have tested positive are studying in class 9 to 12 and all have been quarantined, while the affected schools have been sanitized," said district education officer, Jhalawar, Surendra Singh Gour.

Earlier, another student was found infected with Covid-19 in a government school in Chiklad in Pratapgarh district, after which, the student was quarantined and the school was closed for two days, said Yugal Bihari Dadhich, chief district education officer, Pratapgarh.

The director of secondary school education in Rajasthan, Saurabh Swami said that all the chief district education officers (CDEO) have been instructed to follow all SOPs for Covid-19 containment, including quarantining the infected students, closing the school for a week, and sanitization of the affected school.

Meanwhile, an American soldier, who is part of the contingent for the joint Indo-US military exercise in Bikaner, has also tested positive.

