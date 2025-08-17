SUV runs over man after clash in Jaipur, one detained: Police

Jaipur: One person has been detained from Sikar’s Srimadhopur on Sunday after an SUV car ran over a 35-year-old man in Jaipur’s Muralipura on Saturday following a minor clash, said officials. The incident triggered outrage among locals before police managed to pacify the crowd. (Representational image)

The inspector of Muralipura police station, Veerndra Kureel, said, “The incident happened on Saturday evening when the SUV collided with another car. Following the clash, the SUV passengers tried to flee and eventually ran over a man, Chandra Shekhar, who died on the spot. We seized the car on Sunday morning and detained one of the passengers while the other three are absconding.”

According to the officials, the victim, identified as Chandrashekhar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who lived in Jaipur and worked as a labourer, was caught in the middle of the clash between two groups after a Scorpio SUV collided with a car.

“Following the collision, four-five men from the SUV allegedly pulled out sticks, smashed the car’s windows and got into a fight with the driver. As locals gathered and confronted them, Chandrashekhar, who was passing through the area, fell on the road during the chaos. The assailants, feeling surrounded by the crowd, allegedly sped away in the SUV and ran over him,” Kureel said.

A purported video of the incident also showed that the SUV hit him twice in order to position the car and then accelerated the speed to flee when Shekhar was run over and left in a pool of blood.

“He was immediately rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident triggered outrage among locals before police managed to pacify the crowd,” he said.

The protesters also claimed that the car belonged to one specific political party. “However, it is not confirmed yet. Probe is underway,” said the inspector.

A case of negligent driving and murder has also been lodged against four people.

“Shekhar’s body was sent to the police station while we formed a team that was sent to the nearby districts to nab the SUV driver and his aides,” said Kureel.

During the search operation, the team traced the car at Srimadhopur from where one of them was detained.

Meanwhile, the incident also sparked a political slugfest as the opposition leaders cornered the government over the deteriorating law and order situation. “The BJP’s party flag seems to be above the law. This incident in Jaipur proves how some party workers, nurtured under the protection of the government and intoxicated with power, easily beat up innocent people on the road with sticks and run over them. This is not democracy, but jungle raj. This is not power, but anarchy. If the government is silent, it simply means that it has given its workers a license to kill the common people. This is an open murder of both law and democracy,” said the leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on X.

There was no immediate response from the BJP.