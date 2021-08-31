Tennis player from Haryana alleges blackmail by woman and others

(PA 21-year-old tennis player from Haryana alleged being blackmailed by a woman and other accomplices after they shot his obscene video in Jaipur in 2018, police said.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the accused woman met him in Karnal in 2017 during a competition. She invited him to Jaipur saying she would help him get a private coaching job and he can earn a handsome amount.

Regarding the FIR, station house officer, Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur, Surendra Kumar Saini, said, “The complainant visited Jaipur in 2018 to participate in an event where he met the woman and other accused, including another girl. They made arrangements for his stay in a hotel and made his obscene video with a girl”.

He said that the victim was 18-year-old when the alleged incident took place.

After this, the woman and other accused blackmailed him and extorted around ₹6 lakh. On July 23, they started demanding ₹10 lakh. The player then told her mother about this following which she also spoke to them. When the demand continued, his mother registered an FIR for extortion on Sunday, Saini said.

He said that one of the accused had also introduced himself as a journalist. “No arrest has been made yet, the case is being probed,” said Saini.

