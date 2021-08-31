Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Tennis player from Haryana alleges blackmail by woman and others
jaipur news

Tennis player from Haryana alleges blackmail by woman and others

The victim alleged that the accused woman met him in Karnal in 2017 during a competition.
By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:12 AM IST
File photo: Image for representation.

(PA 21-year-old tennis player from Haryana alleged being blackmailed by a woman and other accomplices after they shot his obscene video in Jaipur in 2018, police said.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the accused woman met him in Karnal in 2017 during a competition. She invited him to Jaipur saying she would help him get a private coaching job and he can earn a handsome amount.

Regarding the FIR, station house officer, Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur, Surendra Kumar Saini, said, “The complainant visited Jaipur in 2018 to participate in an event where he met the woman and other accused, including another girl. They made arrangements for his stay in a hotel and made his obscene video with a girl”.

He said that the victim was 18-year-old when the alleged incident took place.

After this, the woman and other accused blackmailed him and extorted around 6 lakh. On July 23, they started demanding 10 lakh. The player then told her mother about this following which she also spoke to them. When the demand continued, his mother registered an FIR for extortion on Sunday, Saini said.

RELATED STORIES

He said that one of the accused had also introduced himself as a journalist. “No arrest has been made yet, the case is being probed,” said Saini.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
blackmail
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital

Ashok Gehlot recovering after angioplasty, may be discharged today

Cardiac trouble due to post-Covid complications: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Sachin Pilot tours districts amid Cabinet expansion speculation
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP