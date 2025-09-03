Tension erupts in Jaisalmer after farmer murdered for resisting deer hunting

Barmer/Jaisalmer: A farmer was brutally murdered in Jaisalmer’s Fatehgarh subdivision after he tried to stop poachers from hunting deer in his village. The accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon while he was asleep in his field. Authorities have restricted the entry of outsiders into the village. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Khet Singh of Dangri village, lay grievously injured in the field through the night. On Wednesday morning, local farmers spotted him and rushed him to the government hospital in Fatehgarh. Doctors, citing his critical condition, referred him to Barmer, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the incident, enraged villagers set fire to a shop belonging to the accused’s family around 6 pm on Wednesday. Considering the rising tension, police forces were deployed in the area, barricades were put up, and residents were advised to remain indoors. Authorities have also restricted the entry of outsiders into the village.

Jaisalmer superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare confirmed that three men—Ladu Khan, Alam Khan, and Khete Khan—were named in the case. Police have detained two of them and seized their vehicle, while the third is still on the run.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the murder was linked to the deer hunting dispute,” Shivhare said. He added that police presence has been strengthened in Dangri village after reports of arson and that the situation is now under control.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged by the victim’s brother, Swaroop Singh, the conflict began nearly 10 days ago when Ladu Khan and Alam Khan allegedly entered the village armed with guns to hunt deer. Khet Singh opposed them, leading to a heated altercation. The accused also attempted to forcibly take away a goat during the confrontation.

“Before leaving, they threatened my brother, saying they would settle the score. Last night, they carried out their threat and killed him while he was sleeping in his field,” Swaroop Singh alleged.

Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway.