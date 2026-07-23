Three cousins killed as bike rams into truck while overtaking on Rajasthan highway

Three cousin brothers were killed after their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a truck while attempting to overtake it on National Highway-23 in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Wednesday evening. Police said the rider lost control while trying to avoid a stray animal, causing the motorcycle to crash into the truck near the Magazine area under Kotwali police station limits.

Representational image.

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According to additional superintendent of police Mahesh Meena, the deceased were identified as Ashish Kashyap (16), son of Vishnu; Harsh Kashyap (16), son of Rajendra, both residents of Gulab Bagh in Karauli; and Pawan (21), son of Chandraprakash, a resident of Dangaria Mohalla in Dholpur’s Purani Chhawani area. The three had gone on an outing and were returning home on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

According to police, the three cousins had spent the day together after planning a visit to a swimming pool near Masalpur Chungi. They picked up Harsh from his workplace before heading out.

Police said the rider attempted to overtake the truck but lost control while trying to avoid a stray animal that suddenly came onto the road. The motorcycle rammed into the truck, whose rear wheel ran over all three riders.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashish and Pawan died on the spot, while Harsh, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed during treatment at Karauli District Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashish and Pawan died on the spot, while Harsh, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed during treatment at Karauli District Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The truck has been seized, its driver arrested, and an investigation has been initiated.