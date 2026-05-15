Truck rams police motorcycle in Rajasthan; 2 GRP personnel, theft suspect killed

Three persons were killed early Friday morning after a motorcycle carrying two Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and a theft suspect was hit by a truck on the Jaipur–Udaipur National Highway-48 near Mandal town in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said.

A truck collision on the Jaipur-Udaipur NH-48 killed two Rajasthan GRP personnel and a theft suspect (Representative photo/ iStock)

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The accident occurred on a high-level bridge.

According to police officers, head constable Lekharaj Bagdi (55), a resident of Kishangarh in Ajmer district, and constable Ravindra Kumar Jat (48) from the Chittorgarh GRP Police Station were transporting theft suspect Chhotu Bhil (40) from Rayla Railway Station to the Bhilwara GRP outpost on a motorcycle.

Near the Mandal intersection on NH-48, a speeding truck rammed into the bike. Both police personnel died on the spot, while Bhil was referred to Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital in Bhilwara, where he later died during treatment.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary and an investigation was initiated. The accident triggered a traffic snarl on the highway. Police restored traffic movement after considerable effort.

GRP additional superintendent of police Naresh Sharma said that inspection of the accident site was underway and the bodies were handed over to the families following postmortem examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} The truck involved in the accident was seized, and a case was registered against the absconding truck driver for negligent driving causing death, Sharma added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The truck involved in the accident was seized, and a case was registered against the absconding truck driver for negligent driving causing death, Sharma added. {{/usCountry}}

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