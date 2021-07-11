Unlock 4: Rajasthan ends weekend curfew; cinemas to open with 50% capacity

The Rajasthan government has scrapped the weekend curfew, clamped earlier to contain the pandemic, beginning Sunday as infections in the state continue to dip. The government also released guidelines for further relaxations such as opening of movie theatres, training centres, tourists’ movements, marriage ceremonies, indoor and outdoor games.

Active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan have dropped to 750 and 16 of the state’s 33 districts reported zero new cases in the 24 hours preceding the release of the data. However, the state reported two Covid-19 deaths in the same period.

The home department’s guidelines said tourists from outside the state will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report or home/institutional quarantine if they have received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

Cinema halls/theatres/multiplex operators who have posted their seating capacity information online will be allowed to open with 50% capacity between 9 am and 8 pm only for those who have got at least the first dose of the vaccines.

Similarly, skill development centers in the state will be allowed to open with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm with the same condition.

Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 persons in attendance. However, the number of guests can be increased to 50 by the sub-divisional magistrate on the basis of a review.

Outdoor games have been allowed till 8 pm while indoor games will be allowed only for those who have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The government has also allowed outlets where 60% staff have been vaccinated to operate for an additional four hours, till 8 pm; while hotels and restaurants with 60% vaccinated staff will be allowed to operate till 10 pm.