‘Will provide relief to people who suffered under Congress rule’: Diya Kumari

From a legislator to becoming a member of the parliament and now the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, has seen a constant rise in her career.

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari (File Photo)

In the recently held assembly elections, Kumari bagged a landslide victory from her assembly constituency Vidhyadhar Nagar, defeating Congress’ Sitaram Agarwal by over 71,000 votes.

Speaking about her leadership goals towards the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kumari in an interview with Sachin Saini of Hindustan Times says her government will try its best to provide relief to the people of Rajasthan.

Kumari, who is the granddaughter of the last ruling maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II, became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013.

1. From being an MLA to MP and now the deputy CM, how do you see your journey?

The journey in the past 10 years has indeed been an exciting one. I am gratified that I got an opportunity to serve the people of my constituencies as an MLA from Sawai Madhopur and MP from Rajsamand. The journey has also been a great learning experience for me. I feel humbled by the love and affection I have received from the people of my constituencies.

2. Were you expecting a post in the cabinet?

No one in the BJP works for any post, and we are all soldiers of the organisation and do as directed by the party leadership. I am indeed humbled by the fact that I have been given such an important responsibility.

3. How do you see this generational shift in the BJP?

These are all jargon propped up by the media. We work as per strategy decided by the party leadership and BJP is one party that gives chances to everyone. This has been proven time and again. Experience in public life also matters, and the party has decided in favour of a prudent mix in all three states.

4. Will dealing with the senior party leaders be a challenge for you?

The challenge will be on moving towards development and progress at a rapid pace as Congress has led the states to an economic mess. We will all work together in the same direction.

5. What will be your priorities towards the state as an MP?

Our priorities are very clear. Apart from the fast and planned development, the issues relating to the dismal state of law and order as well as crime against women will have to be addressed on priority.

6. Have you planned any roadmap to ensure the safety of women in Rajasthan?

The roadmap is going to be crystal clear. There will have to be an element of fear among the criminals. The police will need to take fast action and the punishment meted out will have to be on the fast track. It is such a shame that in the past five years, Rajasthan has been declared the rape capital of the country. There will be zero tolerance as far as crimes against women are concerned.

7. Do you think that the state VAT on petrol and diesel should be decreased?

Once our government is formed, we will try our best to provide relief to the people who have suffered due to the policies of the previous Congress government.

8. Being a Princess and now a Deputy CM, How will you be accessible to people?

We are all common people but I am definitely proud of my lineage, heritage and the immense contribution of my forefathers to the welfare of the people. I have always been accessible to people and I will continue to remain so.

