Woman, her two sons die in car crash on Bhilwara’s national highway; 3 injured

A woman and her two children died and three others were seriously injured in an accident on Monday morning between a car and a bus in Bhilwara's Sawaipur on the national highway, police said.

Police said the Ajmer-bound car reportedly lost control and crashed into the Kota-bound roadways bus leading to the death of Sangeeta Rathore (36) and her two sons Aryan Rathore (13) and Anurag Rathore (4), who were in the car. Sangeeta’s husband Vijesh Rathore, their daughter Divyanshi Rathore, and a relative Bipin were injured in the accident and taken to the nearby MG hospital for treatment.

Kotari circle officer Shyam Sundar Bishnoi said the family was returning to Ajmer after a weekend trip to Menal, about 200km away. “The car was completely smashed in the accient,” he said.

Bishnoi said the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Sad news was received that 2 Kanwariyas died and 1 Kanwariya was injured in a vehicle accident on the Bhilwara National Highway. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the deceased Kanwariyas in this unfortunate accident. I wish the injured person a speedy recovery. The relatives of both the deceased will be provided assistance as per rules from the Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme.”