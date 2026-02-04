Woman killed, legs chopped off for silver bracelets in Rajasthan

Unidentified assailants killed a 60-year-old woman in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday and chopped off both her legs to steal her silver anklets, police said. Locals staged a sit-in protest, blocking the road with the woman’s body to demand compensation for the victim’s family. The incident took place in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, in a forest near Kodyai village where the victim lived. (PTI)

The incident occurred near Kodyai village where the victim, Kamla Devi, had gone to a nearby forest to graze her goats. When she did not return, her son, Hans Raj, went looking for her and found her in the forest with throat slit and both legs severed, police said. Her silver anklets were missing.

Locals informed the police, who arrived and shifted the body to the district hospital mortuary. However, protesters later took the body and placed it on the road, blocking the Jastana bypass road from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon. The Congress MLA from Bamanwas, Indira Meena, also joined the protest.

Bonli police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said locals initially refused to allow a post-mortem, but police later persuaded them.

Raj lodged a complaint against unidentified persons. Police registered a case and said efforts were underway to find the accused.