Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday stressed the need for honesty and transparency in public service, urging municipal employees to stay away from corrupt practices and prioritise citizen welfare.

Work done with integrity, transparency hallmark of good governance: Rajasthan CM

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Addressing the ninth state convention of the Rajasthan Municipal Employees Federation at the Rajasthan International Centre here, Sharma said government employees play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a "Developed Rajasthan 2047".

"Work done with integrity and transparency is the hallmark of good governance. Providing timely services to citizens and strengthening work culture is our collective responsibility," he said.

Reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the chief minister said action has been taken against several officers, including suspension of 103 officials, dismissal of six and stoppage of lifelong pension of 11 others.

He added that prosecution sanction has been granted in 108 cases related to bribery, misuse of office and disproportionate assets, while action has also been taken in 37 cases under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the role of municipal staff, Sharma said cleanliness and civic amenities define the identity of cities and employees of urban local bodies are the key link in ensuring these services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the role of municipal staff, Sharma said cleanliness and civic amenities define the identity of cities and employees of urban local bodies are the key link in ensuring these services. {{/usCountry}}

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He cited performance in the Swachh Survekshan, stating that Jaipur Greater ranked 16th among cities with over 10 lakh population, while Udaipur secured 13th position in the 3-10 lakh population category.

"Our goal is to make the cities of the state leaders in cleanliness at the national level," he said.

The chief minister also spoke about ongoing infrastructure development, saying projects worth ₹11,560 crore are underway in 200 towns and cities under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

He said the government is focusing on expansion of drinking water, sewerage, drainage and digital civic services, along with strengthening solid waste management systems.

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Sharma also highlighted initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, water conservation campaigns and the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' drive, under which around 20 crore saplings have been planted so far.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, who was present on the occasion, said the state has received leadership committed to farmers' welfare and overall development.

Minister of State for Urban Development Jhabar Singh Kharra said the government is working towards holistic development, good governance and public welfare under the chief minister's leadership.

Earlier, Sharma released a souvenir on employee welfare at the event. Senior officials and representatives of the federation were also present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.