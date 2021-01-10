Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural

A couple in a live-in relationship were allegedly shot dead in Jaipur rural area on Saturday morning. Rajasthan police suspects the duo was killed by the son of the murdered woman (40) as he was unhappy with his mother’s relationship with a married man (41) with five children.

The killings took place in a house located in Shiv Colony near Kotputli town. Senior policemen including Jaipur rural superintendent of police (SP) Shankar Dutt Sharma, along with a dog squad and a forensics team, reached the spot soon after the incident.

“Body of the couple with bullet shots on their head was recovered from a room of the house. We suspect that the 20-year-old son of the lady is behind the murder and we have formed teams to nab him,” said Sharma.

The SP said the deceased woman was a native of Bhakri village of Pragpura town in Jaipur rural. Some 20-years ago, she got married to a man in Budhwal village of Mahendragarh district in Haryana. In 2009, she left her husband and started living with her two children including the absconding son and a daughter in Kotputli area.

She came in contact with her partner, a native of Bansur town some years ago

“Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship. On Saturday, he shot his mother and her alleged lover. Further, he called his sister and said that somebody had shot the couple dead and asked her to inform the police and call an ambulance,” said Sharma.

He added that after calling his sister, the suspect fled the spot and his mobile phone was switched-of.

Family members of both the deceased have been informed and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Statements of the neighbours, relatives and others are been taken while the technical cell is trying to trace the mobile location of the victim.The bodies have been handed over to the families after the post-mortems.

