Jhammat village school served show-cause for asking parents to submit fee

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:25 IST

Taking a tough stance against Delhi Public School, Village Jhammat, for urging parents’ to deposit their wards’ fee amid the coronavirus lockdown, the director public instructions (secondary) office served a show-cause notice to the school management and principal on Sunday.

The DPI’s office has asked the school authorities to submit a reply as to why the school’s no objection certificate (NOC) or affiliation to run the school should not be cancelled as they had violated the education departments’ explicit instructions. The school is to respond within three days.

On March 23, the state education department had directed all the private schools to reschedule the date of depositing fee as many parents would be unable to deposit fee amid the lockdown. The school authorities were further asked to abide the orders, otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken againstthem.

Recently, state education minister Vijay Inder Singla had also instructed all private schools to reschedule their fee depositing dates and not force parents to deposit fee.

Despite the orders, the school authorities had issued a circular to parents on Saturday asking them to pay annual miscellaneous charges of ₹21,500 in the month of April itself. The same circular said that the education fee of ₹5,125 and transport fee of ₹2,350 will be debited directly from the parents’ school account through “National Automated Clearing House (NACH) on the first working day of every alternate month.

Subsequently, numerous parents’ contacted state and district education officer (DEO) secondary, Swaranjit Kaur and lodged a complaint against the school.

Taking note of the complaint, Kaur asked the principal to abide by the state education department’s orders.

The school assured the officials that they will follow the departments’ directions and parents will be conveyed a message regarding the same before 4pm.

Despite repeated attempts, school principal Baljit Kaur was not available for comments.