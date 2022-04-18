J&K: 1 railway police personnel killed, another injured in terror attack in Pulwama
A railway police personnel was killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama. Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital.
One of the personnel succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway. Over the past three weeks, militants have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.
On April 15, a village sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Bangroo is the second victim of targeted killing of civilians by terrorists in three days. Satish Singh, a local Rajout, was shot dead on Wednesday in Kulgam district
In a latest development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will request the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to strengthen safety features of the biometric ID, officials have told PTI. This comes after reports of terror groups misusing Aadhaar to camouflage the identity of their Pakistani cadres
The police force will also pitch for devising a mechanism for getting real-time information on an Aadhaar card being misused by terrorists.
-
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
-
Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police has arrested a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Prem Sharma, for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in Jahangirpuri area, where clashes broke out between two groups, without any permission, said DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani on Monday. Prem Sharma is a zila sewa pramukh of the VHP, according to the police, which said further investigation was underway.
-
Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds Aman Committee meet to maintain peace
Two days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Monday held another round of meetings with members of local peace committees and urged them to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours, according to reports. On Sunday too, the police held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas.
-
Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur
A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries. Also read: Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village. Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics