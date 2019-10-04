Justice Jha is CJ of Punjab and Haryana high court

cities

Oct 04, 2019

CHANDIGARH The Centre on Thursday notified appointment of justice Ravi Shankar Jha of the Madhya Pradesh high court as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court.

His name was recommended by Supreme Court collegium on August 30. He would replace justice Krishna Murari, who has been elevated to Supreme Court. Justice Rajiv Sharma is the acting chief justice these days at Punjab and Haryana high court.

Born on October 14, 1961, justice Jha, after obtaining his B Sc degree and LLB, got enrolled as an advocate on September 20, 1986. He practiced on civil, revenue and constitutional sides in the high court at Jabalpur. Justice Jha was appointed as permanent judge of the high court of Madhya Pradesh on February 2, 2007, and acting chief justice of same high court on June 10, 2019.

The Centre has also notified transfer of justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, of the Telangana high court, to Punjab and Haryana high court. With these appointments, the number of judges would go up to 49, including the chief justice, against the sanctioned strength of 85.

