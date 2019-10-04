e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Justice Jha is CJ of Punjab and Haryana high court

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH The Centre on Thursday notified appointment of justice Ravi Shankar Jha of the Madhya Pradesh high court as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court.

His name was recommended by Supreme Court collegium on August 30. He would replace justice Krishna Murari, who has been elevated to Supreme Court. Justice Rajiv Sharma is the acting chief justice these days at Punjab and Haryana high court.

Born on October 14, 1961, justice Jha, after obtaining his B Sc degree and LLB, got enrolled as an advocate on September 20, 1986. He practiced on civil, revenue and constitutional sides in the high court at Jabalpur. Justice Jha was appointed as permanent judge of the high court of Madhya Pradesh on February 2, 2007, and acting chief justice of same high court on June 10, 2019.

The Centre has also notified transfer of justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, of the Telangana high court, to Punjab and Haryana high court. With these appointments, the number of judges would go up to 49, including the chief justice, against the sanctioned strength of 85.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:45 IST

top news
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
Oct 04, 2019 08:30 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities