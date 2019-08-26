K’shetra woman accuses FB friend of rape

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:16 IST

A 20-year-old woman has accused her Facebook friend of raping her on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

In her complaint given to the police, the woman alleged that the accused, a resident of Panipat, was her friend on the social networking platform Facebook for the past one year.

Few months after their friendship, he proposed her for marriage and also came to meet her, she told the police.

While on one such visit to meet her in Kurukshetra on August 23, the accused allegedly raped her promising that he wanted to marry her, the woman said.

She said after the incident, when she mounted pressure on him to marry her, he claimed that he already was married.

On her complaint, the Kurukshetra police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Panipat man and launched investigation.

KUK police station in-charge Balwan Singh said as per the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered and a police team formed to arrest the accused.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 01:16 IST