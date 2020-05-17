Kalyan records 42 new cases, highest one-day jump

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:37 IST

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 42 new cases reported on Sunday. The newly infected people include six children and five elderly patients.The total cases in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction is 500.

The city also saw one death due to infection, taking the death toll to 11.

As per the KDMC, a 53-year-old man from Dombivli, who works in a hospital in Mumbai as an electrician, was suffering from fever since May 10. He died on his way to hospital and later his test report came positive.

“The man was suffering from hypertension. Since he had fever, he had stopped going to work,” said an officer of health department, KDMC.