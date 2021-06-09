Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kanpur road accident: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased
cities

Kanpur road accident: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Kanpur road accident: According to the police, the bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi and collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so strong that almost all passengers of the bus got trapped and sustained serious injuries, the police said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:46 AM IST
A crane lifts the bus crushed after a collision with a tempo truck, in Kanpur, late on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh to families of those killed in Kanpur road accident. He also expressed condolence and said officials have been directed to conduct an investigation to find the cause of the accident.

At least 17 people were killed and 20 other sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound bus collided with an auto in Sachendi area of Kanpur district late on Tuesday evening.

"My heart is stirred by the road accident that took place in the Sachendi area of Kanpur. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said on Twitter.

"The families of those killed in the accident will be given financial help of 2 lakh each. Along with this, the higher officials have been ordered to reach the spot and provide proper treatment to the injured and investigate the cause of the accident and submit the report," he said in subsequent tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the road accident and announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy.

Union home minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi and collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. The injured were taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, said police.

Kanpur Outer’s superintendent of police Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh said a speeding bus hit a loader, which fell on the other side of the highway, while the bus overturned and fell into a ditch. Inspector General (Kanpur) Mohit Aggarwal said while 16 were brought dead to the hospital, one died during treatment.

The collision was so strong that almost all passengers of the bus got trapped and sustained serious injuries, the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kanpur police cm yogi adityanath pm modi
TRENDING NEWS

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable

Dad surprises step-daughter with new name after adopting her. Watch viral video

Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP