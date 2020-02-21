Karnal cops involved in TA scam will face action, says Khattar

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:12 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said stern action will be taken against cops involved in the travelling allowance scam in the accounts branch of the Karnal police.

“The people involved in this scam will not be spared but no injustice will be done,” the CM said during an interaction with media persons during his visit to Karnal.

On the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana being made optional , Khattar said, “This is a Centre-sponsored scheme and any changes made to it will be implemented in the state. Later, we will see what the state can add to the scheme.”

Responding to a query about the pending claims of around 5,000 farmers amounting to several lakhs rupees, the CM said not only the farmers but state and Central governments had also paid a share of premium in the scheme and the insurance companies will have to compensate farmers for crop loss as per the policy.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state’s budget for 2020-21 on February 28: “This will be the people’s budget. It has been prepared considering the needs and wants of every section of society,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at a private school in Karnal, Khattar said in the next five years the government will focus health, education, safety and self reliance. He said the state government was committed to providing quality education in government schools.”

“This will be a balanced budget and suggestions from different stakeholders have been included in it. Special focus will be on poor people with an annual income below ₹1.80 lakh,”he said.

He also said that people involved in the GST scam in the state will face action. The CM inaugurated laid foundation stones of developmental projects amounting to ₹13 crore in the Karnal.

SHOPKEEPERS SHUT DOWN SARAFA BAZAAR FOR A FEW HOURS

On the occasion of festival of Mahashivratri, the chief minister walked to Shiv Temple in the Sarafa Bazaar in Karnal. He performed Pooja on Mahashivratri. The CM was greeted by the locals and traders and he also distributed fruits among the devotees.

However, the police had to face the fury of shopkeepers in Sarafa Bazar when the tried to empty the roads for the CM’s footmarch. SHO City Police Station Harjinder Singh also got caught in an arguments with shopkeepers.

Agitated over the police’s behaviour,the traders shut their shops in the protest, few hours before chief minister’s visit. The traders alleged that the cops were misbehaving with them and customers were not being allowed to enter in the market.

“The SHO also threatened us to put us in jail when we asked him to allow the customers to enter the market,” said Nitin Gupta, a shopkeeper .

Later, Karnal DSP Virender Singh reached out to the protesting traders and they ended the protest.