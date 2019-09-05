Kashmiris hailed abrogation of Article 370: Javadekar

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST

There has been no untoward incident in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 last month. This is a proof that people have welcomed the decision. This was stated by Union minister of environment Prakash Javadekar during a public connect campaign initiated by the Chandigarh BJP on Wednesday.

“Article 370 kept people of Jammu and Kashmir from taking advantage of the development schemes like protection of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and reservations for women started by the Union government. Abrogation of the article will help assimilate people of Jammu and Kashmir in mainstream and open paths for their development. Now they will get all benefits on a par with other citizens of the country,” he said.

“People of Ladakh, who had been sidelined for the past 70 years, will see speedy development under direct Union administration,” he said.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Accompanied by Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, councillor Mahesh Inder Sidhu, and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta among others, Javadekar met veteran athlete Milkha Singh, industrialist RK Sabu and former army chief Gen VP Malik, and discussed the situation following the abrogation of Article 370. He presented them a booklet on scrapping of Article 370 and 35A as part of BJP’s nationwide campaign Mahajansampark Abhiyan.

Welcoming the abrogation, Milkha Singh said, “Wherever I go in the world, people praise the work done by BJP and Prime Minister Modi for the Kashmir issue. For 70 years, nothing was done on it, but the BJP brought a change. The abolition of triple talaq was also a good move.”

Javadekar said the Modi government is organising similar public connect programmes at over 400 places across the country, under which senior ministers and leaders will make public aware of the situation as well as ask for their suggestions moving forward.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST