KDMC extends quarantine period for contacts of Covid-19 patients to 28 days

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:01 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday extended the quarantine period from 14 days to 28 days for those coming in contact with Covid-19 patients. The decision was taken after the KDMC health department found that there were some who contracted the novel virus despite the 14-day quarantine.

“There were a few cases of those who had a travel history or those who had come in contact with Covid positive patients had symptoms after the 14-day period. This prompted us to take the decision to extend the quarantine period. All those who were in contact with Covid positive patients in KDMC jurisdiction will now have to self-quarantine themselves for 28 days,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

KDMC has 143 Covid positive cases. Dombivli has the highest number of coronavirus patients at 85.

“As per the state government’s interim guidelines, the quarantine period can be extended to 28 days. A team of KDMC health experts found some showing symptoms and testing positive even after 14-day quarantine,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.