Kejriwal visits building collapse site in Seelampur, announces compensation

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:22 IST

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ordered an inquiry into the building collapse incident in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, in which a man and his daughter were killed and three others injured. The building, which was under construction, had collapsed on Monday night.

Kejriwal inspected the site and later announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured. In a tweet, the chief minister said, “Inspected the site of the building collapse in Seelampur. Have ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. A life lost can never be replaced, but Delhi government will provide ₹5 lakh each as support to the family of those who lost their lives, and ₹50,000 to the injured.”

During the rescue operation, five people were taken out of the debris and rushed to a hospital, where Moni Sarfaraz (21) and her 65-year-old father Mohammad Yaseen, both residents of Block K, Seelampur, were declared brought dead.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said he would ensure strict action against errant officials who had allowed the construction of the building. In the Seelampur case, the building owners Ikramuddin (60) and his son Gufran (32), and the contractor Dinesh (40), have been arrested so far.

“The chief minister also said the government will take care of the education of the children of the deceased, since they have lost the earning members of their families. The inquiry will fix responsibility as their inaction or complicity could be the reason behind the fatal incident,” a statement issued by the CM’s office said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:22 IST