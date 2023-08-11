Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kerala man returned from abroad beats wife to death over suspected infidelity

Kerala man returned from abroad beats wife to death over suspected infidelity

PTI |
Aug 11, 2023 05:01 PM IST

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered.

A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said.

Police said he doubted his wife's activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. (Representational Image)

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

Also Read | 60-yr-old trader kills wife, jumps from 5th floor window in Mumbai

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

"He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8," a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife's activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP