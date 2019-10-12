60-yr-old trader kills wife, jumps from 5th floor window in Mumbai

mumbai

A 60-year-old businessman from south Mumbai allegedly stabbed his 55-year-old wife to death and later allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the window of his fifth-floor flat, on Thursday. The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police have registered a case and suspect that an argument between the two led to the incident.

According to the police, Anand Laxminath Makhija lived in a 2BHK fifth-floor flat at Mahendra Mansion on JSS Road in Girgaum, along with his wife Kavita and daughter Deepa, 26. His elder brother and wife also lived in the same flat.

“Around 6.45pm, the control room received a call, informing us about a senior citizen having committed suicide. Our team reached the spot to find the caller was a shop owner. He said he had heard a loud thud, after which he ran to the spot to find Makhija lying on the ground. The building is square-shaped and has an open space at the centre, where Makhija had fallen,” said an officer from the LT Marg police station.

The police then went to Makhija’s residence and found it locked from inside. “Deepa, who works as sales executive with a private firm, had reached home by then after neighbours called her. She opened the door with her keys. We found Kavita on the bed in a pool of blood. She was stabbed at least seven times on her chest and stomach. There was a stool by the window from where Makhija jumped,” the officer added. They were both taken to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the daughter, the police have registered a murder case.

The police, during investigation, found that the Makhija brothers ran an electronics shop in Chembur. Makhija’s elder brother and his wife mostly used to be at the Chembur shop till late evening. They came home after Deepa informed them about what had happened.

“For the past five years, Kavita was having asthma and breathing problems and she was having difficulties walking. Makhija was taking care of her since the past five years and rarely used to visit the shop. He used to trade in shares, handle the shop’s accounts at home, while taking care of his wife,” said the police officer.

He added that Deepa said her parents used to have arguments, but she did not believe that it could lead to such drastic events. “We suspect that they were arguing before they took the extreme step,” the officer added.

