e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

60-yr-old trader kills wife, jumps from 5th floor window in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 60-year-old businessman from south Mumbai allegedly stabbed his 55-year-old wife to death and later allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the window of his fifth-floor flat, on Thursday. The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police have registered a case and suspect that an argument between the two led to the incident.

According to the police, Anand Laxminath Makhija lived in a 2BHK fifth-floor flat at Mahendra Mansion on JSS Road in Girgaum, along with his wife Kavita and daughter Deepa, 26. His elder brother and wife also lived in the same flat.

“Around 6.45pm, the control room received a call, informing us about a senior citizen having committed suicide. Our team reached the spot to find the caller was a shop owner. He said he had heard a loud thud, after which he ran to the spot to find Makhija lying on the ground. The building is square-shaped and has an open space at the centre, where Makhija had fallen,” said an officer from the LT Marg police station.

The police then went to Makhija’s residence and found it locked from inside. “Deepa, who works as sales executive with a private firm, had reached home by then after neighbours called her. She opened the door with her keys. We found Kavita on the bed in a pool of blood. She was stabbed at least seven times on her chest and stomach. There was a stool by the window from where Makhija jumped,” the officer added. They were both taken to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the daughter, the police have registered a murder case.

The police, during investigation, found that the Makhija brothers ran an electronics shop in Chembur. Makhija’s elder brother and his wife mostly used to be at the Chembur shop till late evening. They came home after Deepa informed them about what had happened.

“For the past five years, Kavita was having asthma and breathing problems and she was having difficulties walking. Makhija was taking care of her since the past five years and rarely used to visit the shop. He used to trade in shares, handle the shop’s accounts at home, while taking care of his wife,” said the police officer.

He added that Deepa said her parents used to have arguments, but she did not believe that it could lead to such drastic events. “We suspect that they were arguing before they took the extreme step,” the officer added.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:00 IST

top news
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
Xi Jinping upstages Donald Trump with a Chinese welcome mat | Opinion
Xi Jinping upstages Donald Trump with a Chinese welcome mat | Opinion
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News