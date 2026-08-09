Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala Police have launched a state-wide crackdown against rowdy elements and gang members following recent threats issued by history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki, officials said on Sunday.

Kerala Police launch 'Operation Grip' to crack down on goondas, gang members

The drive, named 'Operation Grip', focuses on busting criminal networks, gangsters and their associates and sponsors.

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State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that the drive had already begun on Saturday.

"A number of people involved in criminal activities, history-sheeters are being monitored and nabbed. We will not allow any goonda activities in Kerala," he said.

ADGP P Vijayan said the operation was conceived while police were tracking Ayanki.

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{{^usCountry}} "When we saw Arjun Ayanki's statement and challenge, we viewed it as a measure to ensure no one else would throw such challenges again. Because of that, after launching a programme called 'Operation Grip', as part of an effort to bring all the identified notorious goondas more strongly before the law, around 55 people were apprehended by 10 pm on Saturday night," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When we saw Arjun Ayanki's statement and challenge, we viewed it as a measure to ensure no one else would throw such challenges again. Because of that, after launching a programme called 'Operation Grip', as part of an effort to bring all the identified notorious goondas more strongly before the law, around 55 people were apprehended by 10 pm on Saturday night," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police sources said the drive was being conducted in coordination with the state and district intelligence units.

"History-sheeters who were involved in criminal gang activities are being monitored. Those who are still active are being detained. Also, people who are absconding in cases related to goonda activities are being traced as part of the drive," a senior officer said.

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The move is aimed at ensuring a peaceful Onam season in the state, the officer said.

Ayanki was arrested on Sunday from Kannur after allegedly threatening police officers in Kothamangalam following police action against him.

Police said that Ayanki was involved in 23 criminal cases.

He had also challenged Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on social media while in hiding.

Police had recently registered a case against Ayanki for allegedly making defamatory statements against Chief Minister VD Satheesan on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.