WB panchayat polls: Death toll mounts; central forces start route marches

One person was killed in a crude-bomb explosion in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday taking the total death toll to 10 in the run up to the crucial panchayat polls in the state.

Centre had sanctioned 22 companies for deployment in West Bengal amid panchayat polls violence (File Photo)

“The explosion took place in the morning in a jute field at Beldanga. The dead was identified as Alim Sheikh, 53. Investigation is going on,” said a police official.

Locals alleged that the explosion took place when some men were making crude bombs in the field. They also alleged that a few persons sustained injuries, even though the victims could not be traced later.

Political clashes continued in some pockets even as companies of central forces started arriving in the districts, including Bhangore in South 24 Parganas near Kolkata where three persons were killed on June 20, the last day of filing nominations by candidates.

The State Election Commission (SEC) declared the poll dates on June 8. Violence erupted at multiple places soon after the nomination process started from June 9. Dozens were injured and at least 10 persons have been killed, political parties have alleged.

The Congress and BJP moved the Calcutta high court which ordered deployment of central forces. The state government and the poll panel moved the Supreme Court challenging the order. The apex court, however, upheld the high court’s order.

Later the Calcutta high court directed the poll panel to deploy more central forces than deployed in 2013 panchayat polls. At least 82000 paramilitary force personnel were deployed in 2013 and elections were held in five phases. The SEC has sought 822 companies of central forces from the ministry of home affairs. On Friday the centre sanctioned 315 companies. At least 22 comnpanies were sanctioned earlier.

This year the three-tier panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on July 8 and counting would be held on July 11. The rural polls are crucial this time as they are being seen as a litmus test for all the political parties in the eastern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The spate of violence continued even on Saturday. While crude bombs were hurled at Rejinagar in Murshidabad last night, six persons were injured in a clash between RSP and TMC workers at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas during poll campaigning.

At Dantan in West Midnapore a BJP-candidate was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers.

“We are ready to fight it out. Central forces have started arriving. Where central forces won’t be available our men would be there to resist,” Sukanta Mjaumdar, BJP president told the media.

At Margram in Birbhum district police raided a house where crude bombs were being made. Five persons were arrested. Police seized two drums filled with crude bombs.

“The BJP is inciting violence. They know that they have lost the people’s support. I would urge BJP workers not to get disillusioned by the statements made by BJP leaders and instead vote for TMC for more development in the state,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, told media.

