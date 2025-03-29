2 booked in Bengal for allegedly plotting communal tension ahead of festivals

The West Bengal police have booked two persons for allegedly plotting to incite communal tension and violence between religious groups during Ram Navami and Eid-ul-Fitr next week, officials said. Police said they verifying whether this is an isolated incident or a part of broader pattern (Representational image)

“A case has been registered against two persons with Shyampur police station in Howrah. The charges are very serious. They were planning and plotting to incite communal tension and violence between religious groups. Investigation is going on. It is still in the nascent stage,” Jawed Shamim, ADG (law and order) of West Bengal Police, told media persons on Saturday.

Next week two major religious festivals including Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami will be celebrated across the state.

“We received specific inputs that attempts were being made in some circles to hurt religious sentiments of the people on the eve and during the festivals so that the communal harmony gets disrupted. We came to know that plans were afoot to put up posters and placards at multiple places so that religious hatred could be spread between the people from various communities,” Supratim Sarkar, ADG (South Bengal) of state police, told the media.

Police have registered a case under sections 196 (2) (promoting enmity), 299 (maliciously outrage religious sentiments), 353(1) and 353 (2) (spreading rumors to incite enmity) of the BNS.

“We cannot disclose the identity and profile of the accused as the case is being investigated. The accused are being questioned. We need to verify whether this is an isolated incident or a part of broader pattern,” Sarkar said.

Police said that the next ten days were very important as far as the religious calendar of the state goes. A series of religious festivals are coming.

“The citizens should be alert so that they don’t fall prey to any rumor mongering and incitement so that we may all take part and celebrate. There may be some deliberate attempts to disrupt the festivals,” said Shamim.

“Last year Ram Navami was held in a peaceful manner without any reports of untoward incidents. In 2023 some incidents had taken place. Adequate police arrangements are being made, and intelligence units have been asked to be on alert. All preparations are being taken. Inter community meetings are being organized,” he added.

Clashes erupted in Howrah, Hooghly and North Dinajpur districts in 2023 during Ram Navami celebrations. They are being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under orders of the Calcutta high court. Violence erupted in Howrah in 2022 as well. Asansol town in Burdwan-Durgapur district witnessed the death of a cleric’s son in 2018.