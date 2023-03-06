3, including 2 minors killed during illegal sand mining in north Bengal

Three, including two minors, who were allegedly illegally mining sand from the bank of the Balasan river near Siliguri in North Bengal, were killed after a portion of the mound caved in, police said.

Police said the incident took place in north Bengal on Monday morning (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on Monday morning in which three were killed and two others, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured. Local residents with the help of an earth-moving machine recovered the bodies, they said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, police said, adding the two deceased were minors, both 15 years in age, while one was aged 20.

“While collecting sand, a portion of the mound caved in. The debris, comprising sand, mud and boulders, fell on them,” said a police officer.

Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Goutam Deb, who visited the spot said, “It was a tragic incident. Those who died are from very poor families and I will report this to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee.”

