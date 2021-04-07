4 police officers transferred ahead of fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls

Ahead of the fourth phase of the West Bengal polls, the Kolkata Commissioner of Police on Wednesday ordered four transfers in the ranks of Inspector of Police (I-cadre).

As per the order, the four police personnel -- Mrinal Kanti Mukherjee, Ram Thapa, Pratap Biswa and Malay Basu -- were transferred with immediate effect "in the interest of public service".

Amid the ongoing assembly elections in the state, an intense battle has been witnessed between the TMC and the BJP, with both sides making scathing accusations against the other,

The assembly elections in the state are witnessing a high-profile contest between the TMC, BJP and the Sanjukta Morcha - a coalition of Congress, Left and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON