Actor, playwright Shaoli Mitra dies in Kolkata at 74

Noted actor, playwright and director Shaoli Mitra died of age-related ailments at her home in Kolkata around 3.40 pm on Sunday. She was 74.

Mitra was the daughter of legendary theatre personalities Shambhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra.

Nobody got to know of Mitra’s death in the afternoon because, like her father, she had made a will in 2019, saying the news of her demise should be made public only after cremation. She also wished to die at home and among very close relatives.

She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2003, the Padma Shree in 2009 and the Bengal government’s Banga Bibhushan Award in 2012.

Mitra wrote, directed and acted in the famous play Naathavati Anaathavat, which is considered one of her finest creations. It was also produced in Hindi. Some of her other famous plays include Katha Amitrasaman, Chandali, Pagla Ghora and Dakghar.

Mitra also acted in Ritwik Ghatak’s landmark 1977 movie Jukti Takko Aar Gappo alongside her mother.

“With her, an era has ended. Shaoli Mitra was an example if you spoke of education and skills. But above all that, she was an exceptional human being. Her life is a lesson for us,” theatre personality Debesh Chattopadhyay told the media on Sunday night when the news became public.

Thespian Rudraprasad Sengupta said, “She had a lot more to give us but successful people never die. They live forever in our thoughts and culture.”

Offstage, Mitra maintained a low profile all her life but took a strong stand on the Left Front government’s move to acquire farmland for the Tata small car factory at Singur in Hooghly district.

Mamata Banerjee, then the state’s opposition leader, started a movement that forced the government to shelve the project.

Banerjee offered her condolences to Mitra’s family.