Anubrata Mondal’s daughter finally questioned by CBI in cattle smuggling case

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal’s daughter, Sukanya, was questioned on Friday afternoon by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the first time since her father’s arrest on August 11 in the cattle smuggling case, said officials at the federal agency’s camp office at Bolpur town in Bengal’s Birbhum district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBI officials said Sukanya Mondal was asked about the source of funds of the two companies she owns since she is a primary school teacher and the companies have never declared any bank loan. She could not give any satisfactory reply, said an official who did not want to be named.

On Friday, a CBI team turned up at Mondal’s home at Nichupatty in Bolpur with the notice to compel Sukanya to face the investigators.

HT reported on August 28 that her companies - Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd - received ₹27.73 crore between 2018-22 as a deposit from either another company or from their own directors.

CBI officers also questioned Mondal’s chartered accountant, Manish Kothari, for the fourth time on Friday. CBI suspects that Kothari has complete knowledge about Mondal’s properties and the two companies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBI also spoke with Shyamal Mondal, a Bolpur resident whose father sold his rice mill to the TMC leader in 2013. The name of the business was changed from Sri Guru Rice Mill to Bholebam Rice Mill, the CBI has found.

Neer Developer and ANM Agrochem Foods have their offices registered at the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is owned by Sukanya and her mother (who died in 2020), is located. According to the agreement papers seen by HT, Sukanya’s companies are recorded as tenants of the rice mill against a monthly rent of ₹500 each.

CBI officials claim to have detected Mondal’s suspected link with 168 land and property deeds executed in or after 2014. CBI has traced documents which indicate that between 2018 and 2021 as many as 16 property deeds were recorded in the name ANM Agrochem Foods while three were prepared for Neer Developer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBI officers on Friday went to the Bharat Sevashram Sangha ashram at Muluk village near Bolpur since the ashram authorities sold a 1.4 acre parcel of land to ANM Agrochem Foods in 2021 for ₹1.6 crore.

CBI suspects that proceeds from cattle smuggling were used to buy these properties.

Mondal is a prime suspect in the cattle smuggling case in which thousands of cows seized from smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border were allegedly auctioned cheaply back to the people seeking to smuggle them out.