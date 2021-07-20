Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kolkata News
kolkata news

Aspiring police constables chased away by real ones during agitation in Kolkata

Police officials deployed to control the agitation said many of these youths were selected for the job but no recruitment took place since 2019.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:15 AM IST
File photo (ANI)

Around 200 youths who have applied for jobs as constables in the West Bengal police were chased away by policemen at Alipore in south Kolkata on Monday afternoon for blocking the main road outside Bhawani Bhawan, the government building which houses the offices of many departments including the CID, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south division) Akash Magharia rushed to the spot. Senior officials talked to the agitating youths and asked them to calm down but the stir continued.

“The administration gave the agitators time to clear the road but they continued to disrupt traffic,” said Magharia.

Police officials deployed to control the agitation said many of these youths were selected for the job but no recruitment took place since 2019 because of a case pending before the state administrative tribunal.

The agitators blocked the roads leading to the Alipore court, Alipore police station as well as other government buildings located close to Bhawani Bhawan.

When they refused to clear the area, baton-wielding policemen chased them away, officials said.

