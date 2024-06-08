Bangladesh MP murder: Kolkata CID arrest key person who disposed of body parts

Kolkata: Sleuths of the West Bengal police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested a person identified as Siam Hossain, who allegedly played a key role in disposing of the body parts of murdered Bangladesh MP Md Anwarul Azim Anar, a top official has confirmed. (Representative Photo)

“We have arrested one Siam Hossain from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas on Friday evening. He was trying to cross over to Bangladesh. His role is being investigated,” said AK Chaturvedi, Inspector general of police (IG) of CID.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Investigation so far has revealed that it was Hossain and another accused, Jihad Hawaldar, who was arrested on May 23, disposed of the body parts and murder weapons. They were dumped in a canal.

In all, five persons have been arrested till date by both the CID and Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh. While three persons were arrested by Dhaka police, CID arrested Hossain and Hawaldar.

56-year-old Awami League MP Anar, who was in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12, went incommunicado on May 17, according to a complaint filed by his acquaintance on May 18. Anar was allegedly murdered in a posh flat in the New Town area near Kolkata.

According to the police, after Azim was murdered in the New Town apartment in Kolkata, it was Hawaldar, a professional butcher brought in from Mumbai, who deskinned the body, segregated the flesh from the bones and chopped the body parts. While the flesh was flushed in a commode the bones and murder weapons were reportedly disposed of by Hossain and Hawaldar in a canal.

“We are yet to trace the victim’s body or any body parts. Some flesh was recovered from a septic tank in the New Town apartment where the MP was murdered. They have been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain whether they belong to any humans,” said an officer.

The mastermind of the murder, Aktaruzzaman Shahin, who was a long-term business partner of the murdered MP is still absconding. He is believed to have fled to the US.