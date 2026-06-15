Kolkata, A team of CBI officers reached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on Monday for a probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the facility in 2024.

Bengal: CBI team visits R G Kar Hospital to have a relook at rape-murder case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official, the team comprised six officers, including one at the joint director level.

"They are supposed to meet with the principal, medical superintendent, vice principal and other officials of the hospital. They are likely to visit the spot in the hospital where the crime took place," the official said.

The young medic was raped and murdered in the hospital on the night of August 9, 2024, triggering a nationwide uproar among the doctors' community and the common people. There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.

The Calcutta High Court last month ordered a fresh investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and the specific allegations raised by the family regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata in August 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CBI is mandated to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time the doctor had her dinner on the ill-fated night till her cremation the next evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI is mandated to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time the doctor had her dinner on the ill-fated night till her cremation the next evening. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The probe agency is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary. Also, the SIT will thoroughly examine the specific allegations levelled by the victim's family. The court has asked the SIT to submit its report within the next hearing on June 25.

Last week, newly appointed West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said the state government has reopened files related to the RG Kar case.

He had held a nearly one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the victim's parents to understand their concerns over the investigation and the alleged shortcomings in handling the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On January 20, 2025, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.