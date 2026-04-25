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Bengal: ED searches 9 sites under PMLA in 2020 public distribution system case

ED conducts PMLA searches at nine sites in Bengal PDS case; TMC alleges political vendetta amid ongoing assembly elections.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:54 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday searched multiple premises in connection with an alleged 2020 Public Distribution System (PDS) money laundering case in West Bengal, where assembly elections are under way.

ED conducts PMLA searches at nine sites in Bengal PDS case; TMC alleges political vendetta amid ongoing assembly elections.

“Searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on Saturday at nine premises linked to suppliers and exporters located in Kolkata, Burdwan and North 24 Parganas in the PDS case,” a senior ED official said.

The ED started probing the case on the basis of an FIR lodged on October 23, 2020 by a customs department officer at Basirhat police station in North 24 Parganas, alleging large-scale diversion of food grains from the Public Distribution System (PDS) into the open market.

ED officials said that wheat was illegally procured at low prices with the help of suppliers, licensed distributors, dealers and middlemen, and sold in the open market at higher prices. Large quantities of food grains were illegally diverted from the supply chain. The gunny bags bearing marks of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state government were replaced to conceal the origin of the food grains.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: ED searches 9 sites under PMLA in 2020 public distribution system case
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: ED searches 9 sites under PMLA in 2020 public distribution system case
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