Bengal govt delivers Digha Jagannath temple prasad to 10.4 million households

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has started delivering prasad from the newly-constructed Jagannath temple in Digha at the doorsteps of more than 10.4 million households across the state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee chairs a high-level meeting for Smooth Snan Yatra at Digha Jagannath Temple, at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Howrah on June 12. (ANI)

“Around 300 kilos of khoa (a sweet), which was offered to the deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra – was sent to all the districts in West Bengal in small amounts. There they were mixed with additional khoa in select sweetshops to make peda and gaja. These are being delivered to more than 10.4 million households at the doorsteps,” Radharamn Das, vice-president and spokesman of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata, told HT.

However, a fresh controversy has erupted over the government’s initiative of distributing prasad from the temple. Earlier this year a series of controversies were triggered when the temple, a brainchild of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was inaugurated on April 30.

On June 10, around 300 kilos of khoa (a sweet), supplied by a Kolkata-based manufacturer, reached the temple in refrigerated containers. Dozens of priests received the khoa, which was then offered to the trinity deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra.

“The offering (khoa) was then sent to the districts where more sweets were added to increase their volume and two types of sweets were made. They were packed and are now being delivered to the households by ration dealers,” said Das.

The door-to-door delivery of the prasad started from June 17 and is likely to continue till July 4. The state government is taking the help of its huge network of ration shops and ration dealers to deliver the prasad at the door-step of 10.4 million households.

“In 2021 the state government launched the Duare Ration scheme, through which subsidised food grains are delivered at the door steps of the beneficiaries. More than 22,000 ration dealers are involved in this. This entire network is now being utilised to deliver the prasad at the door steps,” said Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation.

Each packet will contain two sweets (peda and gaja) and a photo of the temple and the trinity deities. Each packet will cost around ₹20, a senior official said.

Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, however, alleged that the TMC-led government was hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

“The government is hurting the sentiments of Hindus in the name of distributing prasad. This is not prasad as it is not coming directly from any temple. These are sweets manufactured in local sweet shops. True Hindus will not accept it as a prasad. They will accept it only as sweets from the local shop. This is an anti-Hindu government,” Adhikari told the media.

On April 30, while speaking to the media on the temple’s inauguration day, Banerjee had said: “I am giving responsibility to the state Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department. A photo of the temple and a small amount of prasad should be delivered to every house across the state and also to eminent persons across the country.”

A senior official, however, pointed out that when the government issued the order for the prasad to be delivered by ration dealers, the word ‘prasad’ was replaced by ‘souvenir’.

“It has been decided that a token souvenir in connection with the ‘Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre’ (Digha) will be distributed to the households of the state by utilising the ‘Duare Ration’ delivery system,” said the order issued by the I&CA department earlier this month.

While Banerjee is the state I&CA minister, Indranil Sen is the minister of state. Multiple calls made to Sen went unanswered. He didn’t respond to specific whatsapp messages either.

“These initiatives by Banerjee are nothing but an attempt to counter the BJP’s Hindutva campaign. But while on one hand the government is calling it a temple and a dham, on paper they are saying it is a cultural centre. Also, they are not using the word prasad, they are calling it a souvenir. Duare Ration scheme is availed not just by the Hindus, but by other communities also. This may hurt their sentiments as well,” said Rabindranath Bhattacharya, professor of political science at Burdwan University.

The BJP, meanwhile, has already raised allegations that non-Hindus are being used to deliver the prasad to Hindu households in some areas.

This is, however, not the first time that a controversy has erupted over the Jagannath temple. The “temple” tag itself triggered a major controversy ahead of the inauguration when the BJP had raised questions on how funds from the government exchequer can be used for constructing any institution for a particular religion.

Days before the “temple” was inaugurated, Adhikari wrote an open letter to the state’s chief secretary HK Dwivedi seeking clarification on whether it was a “temple” or a “cultural centre”

“The tender documents of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation reveal that ‘Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra’ has been built at Digha? You are inviting me to attend the ‘Prana Pratistha’ Ceremony. Will you clarify whether “Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra” (cultural center) is being inaugurated or Jagannath Temple is being inaugurated? You must reprint the Invitation Card with proper clarity. You can also send me a reply clarifying whether HIDCO has built a Temple or a Cultural Centre,” Adhikari wrote on X on April 27.

The newly constructed temple also became a bone of contention between the TMC-led government in West Bengal and the BJP-led government in Odisha, which houses the 12th century Jagannath Dham in Puri. Mohan Majhi, chief minister of Odisha also shot a letter to Banerjee asking her to refrain from tagging the Digha temple as a “dham”.

Allegations had surfaced that neem wood, preserved at the Puri temple, was stolen to make the idols in the Digha temple. Considered auspicious in Hindu religion, wood from neem (Azadirachta Indica) tree was used to make the idols of Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra at the ancient Puri temple.

Banerjee oversaw the consecration ceremony on April 30. The consecration was supervised by Rajesh Daitapati (servitor), one of the priests from the Puri temple.

“Nobody raises questions when Mamata Banerjee builds skywalks at Dakshineswar and Kalighat temple or worships Kali or Durga. But the Jagannath Dham seems to have hit the wrong nerve. I am being accused of stealing a neem tree. There are four neem trees at my home. Ask them how many they want. We don’t need to steal things,” Banerjee had said in May, reacting to the allegations.

Though a subsequent probe found the allegations untrue, the servitor of the Puri temple who attended the “consecration process” of the Jagannath temple in Digha was debarred from entering the temple for a month.

“I think that the people of the state are somewhat indifferent to this Jagannath temple issue. Neither the BJP nor the TMC will gain anything out of this. Only a handful of sweet-traders are likely to gain something from this as a few crores of rupees are involved. Even though the Mamata Banerjee government had planned to counter the Hindutva campaign, it has lost the edge,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, professor of political science at the Rabindra Bharati University.