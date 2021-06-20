Bengal govt seeks recall of Calcutta high court order on post-poll violence

The West Bengal government on Saturday filed an application seeking recall of a Calcutta high court order which directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to form a committee for examining all cases of alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The court passed the order otaking into account the PILs on post-poll violence. The application is listed for hearing for Monday. The West Bengal government prayed for an opportunity to deal with the report by the member secretary of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) regarding the issues of post-poll violence. It also said that it will make submissions on the steps taken by it regarding complaints of clashes and violence.

Allegations that attacks fueled by political leanings led to displacement of people, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of offices were mentioned in the PILs. The West Bengal government asked the court that the findings in the June 18 order “against the state of West Bengal and/or its officers may be expunged.” It said that the order was passed before the state could find an opportunity to file a response with connection to the SLSA member secretary’s report.

Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a panel for examining all cases of alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence. The bench said that the committee should scrutinize the complaints received by the NHRC. It asked the committee to submit a comprehensive report regarding the present situation and may do so “by visiting the affected areas.”

The committee has been also asked to suggest measures which can help restore confidence in the people and also ensure that they get to live where they were staying peacefully and may go about with their occupations and business.

The court said that the person responsible for the crime should be pointed out, including officers ‘who maintained calculated silence’ on the issue. It also noted that the SLSA member secretary will be a part of the committee which will be formed by the NHRC chairperson. A representative from the State Human Rights Commission will also be associated with the committee.

“Somehow from the facts as are available on record and are sought to be projected by the petitioners, such an action is missing. It is the duty of the state to maintain law and order and inspire confidence in the residents,” the court said. The report submitted by the SLSA member secretary said 3,243 persons had reported suffering till noon of June 10. The bench observed that where the life and property of the residents of the state are allegedly in danger on account of post-poll violence, the state cannot be allowed to proceed in a manner that it prefers.

(with inputs from PTI)

