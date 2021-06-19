Bengal man killed 4 of his family, buried them in their house; arrested: Cops

19-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday, four months after he allegedly murdered four of his family members and buried them inside the house, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light late on Friday when the elder brother of Mohammed Asif, the accused, filed a police complaint accusing his brother of killing all family members and burying them in a room at their Kaliachowk residence.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that, on February 28, Asif offered his family members drinks laced with sedatives. “Once they fell asleep, he dragged them to a water tank and then allegedly drowned them. Arif (the elder brother), however, managed to escape after a fight,” said a police officer. Police said the accused even dug a tunnel to drag the four to the tank before burying them in two-foot-deep graves.

“When the bodies were exhumed, they were in decomposed condition. Their hands were tied with ropes and mouths were taped. We also recovered the bottle in which they were offered drinks,” said the officer.

Superintendent of police (Malda), Alok Rajoria, said: “We have arrested the accused. The involvement of the elder brother, who lodged the complaint, cannot be ruled out and he is also being interrogated.” “We have to verify a lot of things, including the motive, the role of the two brothers, why did the elder brother not inform the police earlier? Was there any involvement of a third person?”

The neighbours said they had not seen the family for the last three to four months. “Asif told us that his parents had gone to Kolkata,” said Naushad Ali, a neighbour.

Police said Asif needed a huge sum of money for his business and was forcing his family to transfer some properties in his name.

