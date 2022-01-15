Bengal's daily Covid tally down by over 3,500 in 24 hours, Kolkata's drops too

West Bengal's Covid-19 case tally declined for the second consecutive day on Saturday after the eastern state logged as many as 19,064 infections in 24 hours, according to state health bulletin data. In 24 hours, more than 3,000 fewer (3,581 to be exact) coronavirus cases were recorded in the state. On Friday, Bengal reported 22,645 cases, down from Thursday's 23,467.

Fresh deaths due to the virus, however, took a tumble as Saturday's figures rose to 39 from 28 on the day before, the health bulletin data revealed. The death toll of the state has now shot up to 20,052.

Despite logging more fatalities that the preceding day, Bengal saw more of its Covid-19 patients recuperating from the disease on Saturday. As many as 9,132 new recoveries were recorded as opposed to Friday's 8,687, thereby maintaining the positive trend. A total of 17,07,333 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far, according to the health bulletin data.

The decline in single-day case count in 24 hours has also taken the case positivity rate of Bengal down from 31.14% on Friday to 29.52% on Saturday. The fatality rate, on the other hand, remains at 1.07%.

In Bengal's capital city Kolkata, which reported a slight rise in daily coronavirus cases on Friday, the numbers have come down by as many as 2,036. On Saturday, the City of Joy logged 4,831 new infections, down from 6,867 recorded on the day before.

The drop in single-day cases come on a day when West Bengal government extended the Covid-related restrictions in the state till January 31 in wake of the Omicron variant, which has primarily contributed in the third wave across the country.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state, however, have provided some relaxations in the ongoing curbs. These include allowing a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of venue capacity for marriage ceremonies, and fairs at open grounds in a restricted manner.

