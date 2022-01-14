Bengal's single-day Covid tally dips with 22,645 cases, Kolkata's rises slightly

West Bengal on Friday reported a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 caseload after the eastern state saw as many as 22,645 of its citizens testing positive for the disease, according to health bulletin data. Friday's figures are 822 fewer than Thursday when 23,467 fresh infections were logged. The overall tally of Bengal has now reached 18,63,697, the health bulletin data revealed.

Kolkata, however, took a U-turn from its declining trend and reported a marginal spike in the single-day case count with 6,867 Covid-19 infections as opposed to 6,768 on Thursday. It also remains the worst-affected districts in Bengal due to Covid-19.

New deaths due to the virus in Bengal rose by two on Friday after 28 patients succumbed to it in comparison to 26 on the preceding day. With this, the death toll of the state climbed to 20,013.

Meanwhile, fresh recoveries in 24 hours saw a spike as more patients recuperated from coronavirus as against the number that did on Thursday. As many as 8,687 new recoveries were reported on Friday, which is 548 more than Thursday's 8,139. The total number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19 has touched 16,98,201 in Bengal after the latest additions.

Besides Kolkata, districts that are the top five most-hit in Bengal include North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah.

Here are the number of single-day cases that these five districts reported on Friday:

Kolkata (6,867) North 24 Parganas (4,018) South 24 Parganas (1,533) Hooghly (1,394) Howrah (1,223)

Bengal, on the other hand, continues to hold the second spot in India's active case count with as many as 1,45,483 infections, only behind Maharashtra.